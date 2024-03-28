Community conversations about disability access held at Lancaster University
Councillor Abi Mills, who is Disability Champion at Lancaster City Council, organised the event in partnership with Lancaster University, Lancaster District CVS, Lancaster City Council,
The RNIB, Neuro Dropin, Morecambe Bay ME Group, and Lancaster Integrated Community Care.
Over 40 delegates attended, offering their varied experiences of accessibility in the district around four key themes, buildings, transport, environment and attitudes.
The conversations were just the start of this project, to collect evidence to campaign for change with the different networks in Lancaster District that have power/make decisions (e.g.
Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council, Lancaster and Morecambe BID, Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of Commerce).
The group will be hosting more events, online and in-person and will consider setting up a forum/network, to give a collective voice on the issues that need change.
Councillor Abi Mills said: “It will take time to make a difference, but it’s great to feel we have made a start.
“I would like to say a huge thank you to the team who helped organise, facilitate, and collate the data from the conversations, and to all the local residents who have engaged with the project.
"If you would like to get more involved in and be part of this project, please do let me know on [email protected]”.