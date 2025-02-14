Commissioner visits Kirkby Lonsdale to offer safety advice to tragedy hit community

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner David Allen, visited Kirkby Lonsdale with Chief Fire Officer, Paul Hancock, and Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) Prevention and Protection Team to offer residents and businesses fire prevention and safety advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This visit is one of several that has taken place by the teams to support the community following the major fire that affected multiple buildings in Kirkby Lonsdale on December 8 2024 and tragically took the life of one resident.

The teams were knocking on businesses and residents’ doors offering advice on how they can best prevent fires within their homes and premises including having working fire alarms and ensuring an escape route is planned if a fire were to occur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commissioner David Allen said: “The fire that took place in December was a tragedy and had a serious impact on the tight-knit community in Kirkby Lonsdale.

PFCC David Allen, Chief Fire Officer Paul Hancock and crews from Kirkby Lonsdale and Kendal.

“The Prevention and Protection teams were quick to provide support to residents and businesses across the town to reduce the risk of other fires breaking out and we are here again to provide even more advice and information to those who want it.

“I wanted to get out with the Chief Fire Officer and the teams and be a part of the fantastic work that CFRS provide to communities across the county.

“The community in Kirkby Lonsdale is so close and incredibly resilient and I’m very proud to be the Commissioner for a county and a Fire and Rescue Service that band together in times of tragedy and help each other through these difficult times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Fire Officer, Paul Hancock, said: “The Prevention and Protection teams play a pivotal role in keeping our communities and businesses safe and in reducing the risk of fire in residential and commercial properties.

“I’m very proud of the on-call firefighters that battled the fire in December and their dedication to their town following the tragedy.

“We will always continue to support those across the county who want prevention advice to keep themselves safe and are always available to those who are more vulnerable and need extra help to reduce the chances of fire.

“We provide Home Safety Visits to those who need it most – anyone who feels that they or a loved one could benefit from a visit can visit Cumbria Fire Services website or contact the team on 0800 358 4777.”

More information on how to protect your home from fires can be found at https://www.cumbriafire.gov.uk/safety-home