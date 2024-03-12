Comic Relief 2024: 42 throwback pictures show the people of Lancaster and Morecambe celebrating Red Nose Day

It’s Red Nose Day on Friday (March 15) so there’s no better time to take a trip down memory lane and remember some of the crazy antics the people of Lancaster and Morecambe have got up to in the past to mark the occasion.
By Debbie Butler
Published 17th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 10:48 GMT

A look through our picture archives unearthed some great pictures of Comic Relief in years gone by with many photos showing schools and workplaces raising money for the charity and having a great time in the process.

Crazy costumes and capers were not in short supply as local folk gave their all in aid of this great cause.

We hope you enjoy looking back at these pictures as much as we did.

Staff from AXA Insurance who raised money for Comic Relief on Red Nose Day with a dress down day, raffle and the sale of cakes made by staff and 13-year-old Rosie Melrose.

1. Red Nose Day

Staff from AXA Insurance who raised money for Comic Relief on Red Nose Day with a dress down day, raffle and the sale of cakes made by staff and 13-year-old Rosie Melrose. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Pupils from Melling St Wilfrid's CE Primary School who entertained parents and staff with a musical performance for Red Nose Day.

2. Red Nose Day

Pupils from Melling St Wilfrid's CE Primary School who entertained parents and staff with a musical performance for Red Nose Day. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Comic Relief fundraisers, from left, Sharon Taylor, Cheryl Richards, Elaine Oldfield and Cath Evans, from The Welcome Cafe in Morecambe's Arndale Centre. The women made biscuits and sold them to raise funds.

3. Red Nose Day

Comic Relief fundraisers, from left, Sharon Taylor, Cheryl Richards, Elaine Oldfield and Cath Evans, from The Welcome Cafe in Morecambe's Arndale Centre. The women made biscuits and sold them to raise funds. Photo: Ingrid Kent

Photo Sales
West End Primary School who dressed up as mad scientists to mark National Science and Engineering Week, and Red Nose Day.

4. Red Nose Day

West End Primary School who dressed up as mad scientists to mark National Science and Engineering Week, and Red Nose Day. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambe