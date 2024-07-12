Comedy stars to be celebrated in new exhibition in Lancaster 25 years after Eric Morecambe statue unveiled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 25th anniversary of the Eric Morecambe statue will be celebrated with a new exhibition at Lancaster’s City Museum.

Casting Comedy: Northern Legends focuses on comedy stars sculpted by Graham Ibbeson who produced the Eric statue unveiled in Morecambe by Queen Elizabeth II on July 23,

1999.

The bronze version of the Eric Morecambe statue, which weighs a third of a tonne, cost £40,000 funded through an appeal led by Lancaster & Morecambe Newspapers and

Sculptor Graham Ibbeson who produced the Eric Morecambe statue amongst others of comedy stars.

supported by the community.

It honours the comedy hero who was born Eric Bartholomew in Buxton Street in 1926 and who died 40 years ago.

The exhibition, which opens on July 20 and runs until November 3, will display the Eric Morecambe sculpture before it was cast into bronze alongside a similar version of his Laurel

and Hardy sculpture which can be seen in Ulverston, Stan Laurel’s birthplace.

Also on display will be a working model of the statue of Victoria Wood who lived in Morecambe for several years.

She later starred in the BBC drama, Eric and Ernie, partly filmed in the town. Her statue stands in her Bury birthplace.

A life-size portrait of Ken Dodd will appear in the exhibition too as he performed in Morecambe many times.

Cabinet member with responsibility for visitor economy, community wealth building and culture, Councillor Catherine Potter, said: “The exhibition is a wonderful way of marking the 25th

anniversary of the unveiling of our treasured Eric Morecambe statue and to celebrate other Northern comedy heroes.

"Our thanks go to Graham for the loan of these works and his contribution to this exciting exhibition.”

The free exhibition is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday-Sunday 10.30am-4pm.