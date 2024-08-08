Comedy sensation Gary Meikle comes to Lancaster Grand Theatre

By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:00 GMT
Get ready to laugh until you’re short of breath as comedy sensation Gary Meikle returns to Lancaster Grand Theatre with his latest self-deprecating, hilarious show.

Join ‘Papa’ on Thursday, September 19 at 7.30pm for an evening packed with side-splitting stories and uproarious insights.

Last year, Gary became the first comedian worldwide without an agent (by choice) to be granted a full working visa for the USA.

Now, he’s back to show why he’s a comedy force to be reckoned with.

Comedian Gary Meikle comes to Lancaster Grand in September.Comedian Gary Meikle comes to Lancaster Grand in September.
This year’s tour promises to be even more engaging as Gary reluctantly shares his new role in life as a ‘kept man’ thanks to his ever-smarter granddaughter, Gracie.

Known for her witty banter, Gracie hilariously points out Gary ‘moobs’, reveals the truth about his tattoos to strangers, and often reminds him that he’s not as famous as he thinks.

With an abundance of Gracie and Papa stories, Gary will also dive into the workings of his own mind, tackling subjects such as rejection issues of men and women, life as a 14-year-

old hormonal boy, the acceptance of men being overtly feminine today, the benefits of cold showers, encounters with mosquitoes on holiday, and much more.

Gary’s commitment to making every audience member laugh is unparalleled. His 5’8 frame might be small, but his dedication to comedy is immense.

Plus, don’t miss the chance to meet Gary at his pre-show meet and greet, where he will personally thank each attendee.

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or contact the Lancaster Grand box office tel: 01524 64695.

