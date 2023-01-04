Following his enormously successful previous tour of ‘Humournoid’, the much-loved British comic will be bringing his inimitable train-of-thought comedy and randomist wit back to UK stages from October 25 2023 – March 17 2024, stopping off for a three-night homecoming run at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall (November 16-18 2023) and two performances at London’s Palladium (March 14-15 2024).

Ross said: “It will be a playful experience for young and old.

"Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom. Oh, hang on… magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight. I haven’t thought that through… That’s what people can expect. Razor sharp observations on things I haven’t thought through."

Ross Noble. Picture by JOHN McMURTRIE.

On stage, Ross made his musical theatre debut in a 2015 production of The Producers, before he received an Olivier-award nomination and won the What’s On Stage Award for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Musical’, for his performance as Igor in Mel Brooks’ 2017 West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre.

He is a former Time Out Award winner for ‘Best Live Stand-Up’ and a Barry Award winner in Australia, with a shedload of other prestigious awards and nominations to boot.

