Comedy legend Ross Noble’s new tour comes to Lancaster in 2024
Acclaimed comedy legend Ross Noble is set to return to Lancaster in 2024 as part of his brand new, 53-date stand-up tour Jibber Jabber Jamboree.
Following his enormously successful previous tour of ‘Humournoid’, the much-loved British comic will be bringing his inimitable train-of-thought comedy and randomist wit back to UK stages from October 25 2023 – March 17 2024, stopping off for a three-night homecoming run at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall (November 16-18 2023) and two performances at London’s Palladium (March 14-15 2024).
Ross said: “It will be a playful experience for young and old.
"Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom. Oh, hang on… magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight. I haven’t thought that through… That’s what people can expect. Razor sharp observations on things I haven’t thought through."
On stage, Ross made his musical theatre debut in a 2015 production of The Producers, before he received an Olivier-award nomination and won the What’s On Stage Award for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Musical’, for his performance as Igor in Mel Brooks’ 2017 West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre.
He is a former Time Out Award winner for ‘Best Live Stand-Up’ and a Barry Award winner in Australia, with a shedload of other prestigious awards and nominations to boot.