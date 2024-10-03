Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multi-award winning, confessional comedian, Suzi Ruffell is back on the road in 2025 with her brand new show The Juggle and is coming to Lancaster next November.

It’s hard to be good all the time. A good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good friend, a good person. To be ambitious but not ruthless; a success but not a sell-out. A gentle parent but not a pushover. To be smashing life and make it look easy. The juggle.

Suzi is exhausted and she hasn’t even started. This is a stand-up show and a support group!

With five sell-out runs at the Fringe, a nomination for Best Stand-Up Show in the National Comedy Awards and critical acclaim from reviewers and audiences alike, suited and booted stand-up Suzi is a force to be reckoned with.

Suzi Ruffell. Picture by Jiksaw.

Suzi said: ‘I am so excited to take this show on the road. I am juggling as I write this, my daughter is asking me constantly what I am doing, she can see I am not 100% invested in playing cafes, dinner is cooking and the cat is meowing for her food too.

"To be honest I think touring might feel like a bit of a holiday. I am so looking forward to seeing so many of you up and down the country. I’ve got to go, my fake cake and pretend tea have just arrived.”

Suzi has appeared on Live at the Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Last Leg and QI.

The show at Lancaster Grand is on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Tickets will be on sale on Friday, October 4, 2024 at 11am from https://suziruffell.com/