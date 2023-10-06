News you can trust since 1837
Comedian Rosie Jones comes to Lancaster as part of her UK tour

Comedian Rosie Jones is currently on her first ever UK tour and, boy, she is loving it.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:21 BST
Her show Triple Theatre was recently nominated for Most Outstanding Show at the prestigious Melbourne Comedy Festival.

Join Rosie as she ponders whether she is a national treasure or somewhere in between!

This show is guaranteed to be full of unapologetic cheekiness, nonsensical fun and unadulterated JOY from the triple threat herself.

Comedian Rosie Jones comes to Lancaster as part of her UK tour.
With two travelogue series of her own for Channel 4, Mission: Accessible and Trip Hazard, as well as her hard-hitting documentary Am I A R*tard, Rosie can also be seen on countless hit shows including Live At The Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Cats Does Countdown, The Last Leg, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, Mock The Week, Hypothetical, The Ranganation, Jon Richardson’s Channel Hopping, Dating No Filter and The Last Leg Tokyo to name a few.

Rosie is also an established writer and actor, having written on hit Netflix series Sex Education, she also both wrote and starred in Disability Benefits which was commissioned by Channel 4 as part of their 2022 Comedy Blaps collection.

As an actor, Rosie made her prime-time debut in Silent Witness, and most recently starred as recurring guest role Paula in BBC’s Casualty.

Since completing two sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Rosie is embarking on her debut international tour with Triple Threat, touring across the UK, having completed a run at Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2023.

Rosie Jones comes to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Monday, October 23.

For tickets contact the box office tel: 01524 64695 or visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/

