Comedian Rachel Parris coming to Lancaster next year on tour
This brand new offering is Rachel at her best; a dazzling hour of her signature blend of stand-up and songs.
As a comedian and musician Rachel is able to both entertain and engage with her audiences and touches on some of life’s most personal and emotional moments but expressed with lightness,
occasional acidity and often a catchy refrain!
The BAFTA-nominated comedian is best known for both her viral satirical segments on The Mash Report and Late Night Mash which have had over 100 million views, and as one of the founding cast
members of the award-winning improv group Austentatious, who regularly perform to sold out crowds in London’s West End.
Rachel said: “I’m very excited to bring this show to places I’ve never performed before. This show is going to be a love letter to musical comedy – there’ll be standup, there’ll be satire, but I’m going back to where I started – at the piano singing funny songs - it’s what I’m best at, and I can’t wait to meet new audiences across the UK and Ireland and persuade them to sing along!”
Rachel Parris comes to The Dukes in Lancaster on June 14, 2024.
Tickets are available from https://www.rachelontour.com/ or by visiting https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/rachel-parris