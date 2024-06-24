Comedian Mike Harding publishes fundraising book featuring great pictures from popular Settle Flowerpot Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Flowerpot Festival in Settle is the subject of a new picture book by local celebrity Mike Harding which will be sold to raise funds to help children.

The popular comedian, broadcaster, writer and musician, who lives in Settle, will be signing copies of the new publication at the Watershed Mill on Saturday June 29 from 10am to 4pm.

Mike is a keen photographer and has enjoyed collecting great images of the imaginative flowerpot installations created by the community over the years. The new book celebrates the festival in images not only from his own collection but also those of fellow flowerpot fans Steve Amphlett and Richard Handscombe who run the annual festival.

On sale for £5, the 64-page glossy book is a cheerful reminder of many of the impressive flowerpot exhibits and will appeal to local residents as well as providing a souvenir for this year’s festival visitors who will potter round the town between July 13 and September 1 for free family fun.

Comedian Mike Harding with his new book, Settle Flowerpot Festival.

Mike explains: “The proceeds will go to local projects for children – such as the swimming pool, drama group, youth groups, school clubs or one-off projects. We like to support the young people in the area as they will be the future of the Settle community.”

Support funding from Clapham-based charity Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT) helped to fund the Settle Flowerpot Festival commemorative book, which has been designed free of charge by Mike’s friend, designer and photographer, Bryan Ledgard, and printed by Settle business, iPrint.