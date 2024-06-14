Comedian Maisie Adam brings her brand new tour to Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Jun 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 14:53 BST
After her previous completely sold out, highly acclaimed debut tour, and fresh from hosting Live At The Apollo and appearances on Have I Got News For You, Maisie Adam is heading back out on tour with her brand new show, Appraisal which is coming to Lancaster Grand on October 28.

It’s been a meteoric rise through through the comedy ranks for Maisie and she’s fast on her way to becoming a household name.

Stand-up is what she loves most and she’s now five years into her job as a comedian, so perhaps she’s due an appraisal.

Appraisal will be the ultimate performance review, where we’ll see just why she was awarded Best New Act and nominated Best Newcomer…or, is she heading towards an “organisational restructure”?

Comedian Maisie Adam brings her brand new tour to Lancaster Grand.Comedian Maisie Adam brings her brand new tour to Lancaster Grand.
Maisie’s comedy career kicked off when she won the So You Think You’re Funny? Award (previously won by Peter Kay, Aisling Bea and Tom Allen).

The following year she was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Her anecdotal material and witty charm quickly won her praise and she soon went on to appear on many TV shows, including: Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, QI, The Last Leg and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

Visit https://www.maisieadam.com/ for tickets or https://lancastergrand.co.uk/

