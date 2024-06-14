Comedian Maisie Adam brings her brand new tour to Lancaster
It’s been a meteoric rise through through the comedy ranks for Maisie and she’s fast on her way to becoming a household name.
Stand-up is what she loves most and she’s now five years into her job as a comedian, so perhaps she’s due an appraisal.
Appraisal will be the ultimate performance review, where we’ll see just why she was awarded Best New Act and nominated Best Newcomer…or, is she heading towards an “organisational restructure”?
Maisie’s comedy career kicked off when she won the So You Think You’re Funny? Award (previously won by Peter Kay, Aisling Bea and Tom Allen).
The following year she was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.
Her anecdotal material and witty charm quickly won her praise and she soon went on to appear on many TV shows, including: Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, QI, The Last Leg and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.
