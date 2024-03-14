Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a meteoric rise through through the comedy ranks for Maisie and she’s fast on her way to becoming a household name.

Stand-up is what she loves most and she’s now five years into her job as a comedian, so perhaps she’s due an appraisal.

Appraisal will be the ultimate performance review, where we’ll see just why she was awarded Best New Act and nominated Best Newcomer…or, is she heading towards an “organisational restructure”?

Comedian Maisie Adam brings her brand new tour to Lancaster Grand.

Maisie’s comedy career kicked off when she won the So You Think You’re Funny? Award (previously won by Peter Kay, Aisling Bea and Tom Allen).

