Comedian Maisie Adam brings her brand new tour to Lancaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s been a meteoric rise through through the comedy ranks for Maisie and she’s fast on her way to becoming a household name.
Stand-up is what she loves most and she’s now five years into her job as a comedian, so perhaps she’s due an appraisal.
Appraisal will be the ultimate performance review, where we’ll see just why she was awarded Best New Act and nominated Best Newcomer…or, is she heading towards an “organisational restructure”?
Maisie’s comedy career kicked off when she won the So You Think You’re Funny? Award (previously won by Peter Kay, Aisling Bea and Tom Allen).
Presale tickets are on sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/
Visit https://www.maisieadam.com/ for general tickets.