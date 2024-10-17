Comedian Johnny Vegas coming to Morecambe for film festival
Vegas will be promoting his sitcom called ‘Ideal’ which will be streamed on BBC iPlayer very soon.
At ‘An Ideal Day Out’ at aptly named Johnny’s Warehouse bar on November 14, Johnny Vegas will be talking about the sitcom alongside writer Graham Duff and producer Gill Isles.
Tickets cost £10/£15, available from Skiddle.
The opening event for Morecambe Film and TV Festival will be a screening of episode 1 of the brand new series of The Bay.
There will be a Q&A with Dan Ryan (D.I. Manning) and Daragh Carville (showrunner) after the screening at Reel cinema Morecambe at 7.30pm on November 8.
The day after the screening, on Saturday November 9, there will be a screening of film 'Henry V' and a Q&A with the producer at the West End Playhouse on Yorkshire Street.
There will also be a Q&A on the making of the film, held at the Playhouse on November 16.
On Friday November 15, 'Comic Strip Presents' star Peter Richardson will take questions at a screening of the classic '80s alternative comedy series which starred The Young Ones legends Rik Mayall, Ade Edmondson and Nigel Planer.
This will be held at Reel Cinema from 7pm.
The full programme for the Bay International Film Festival can be found at https://www.thebayfilmfestival.com/
Get tickets for the events from Skiddle and Reel cinema.
Follow The Morecambe Film and TV Festival on Facebook for updates.