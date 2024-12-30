Comedian Jenny Eclair bringing her show to Lancaster Grand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In celebration of the release of her hilarious memoir of the same name, comedian, novelist, and professional show-off Jenny Eclair comes to venues nationwide including Lancaster with a brand-new autobiographical show. ​

From drama school, (mostly drinking cider and eating sausage rolls), sleeping with men who looked like they lived under a carpet, punk poetry, anorexia, bedsit misery, waitressing and not really

having a clue about anything, to being the first woman to win the Perrier Award, becoming a mother, author, grumpy old woman, podcaster and nana! ​

​Still gigging to sell-out crowds forty years later, Jenny invites you to look back at what she can remember before she forgets everything.

Jenny Eclair brings her comedy show to Lancaster Grand next February.

Warning, punk poetry, animal impressions and baritone nursery rhyme singing may feature.

​Jenny Eclair, has been a stand-up comic for donkeys’ years, she was the first woman to win the coveted Perrier Award at the Edinburgh festival in 1995 and hasn’t stopped banging on about it ever since.

She is well known for her starring role on BBC1’s Grumpy Old Women which ran for three series and was then adapted into four live shows touring across the UK and Australia, all of which Jenny co-wrote and starred in.

Continuing her partnership with Judith Holder, producer of Grumpy Old Women, Jenny co-hosts the podcast Older and Wider, a weekly ramble about life, with additional swearing.

Jenny is also a critically acclaimed author with seven novels, a collection of short stories and a number of non-fiction books under her belt, the latest being Older and Wider – A Survivors Guide to the Menopause.

Jenny Eclair: Jokes Jokes Jokes Live! comes to Lancaster Grand on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 7.30pm.