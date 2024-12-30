Comedian Eric Morecambe called 'noisy' and 'time waster' in newly discovered old school reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A huge horde of personal items including damning school reports belonging to comedy genius Eric Morecambe is set to fetch £250,000 at auction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary entertainer rarely threw anything away meaning the collection includes props and exclusive party invitations from rock stars and ex-Prime Ministers.

It also includes dozens of school reports in which the future comedy star is described as a 'noisy' and a 'time waster' while having a 'flair for entertainment.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe received an OBE and TV BAFTA awards galore after forging one of the most successful comedy partnerships in British entertainment history with Ernie Wise.

A huge horde of personal items including damning school reports belonging to comedy genius Eric Morecambe is set to fetch £250,000 at auction. Photo released December 29 2024. The legendary entertainer rarely threw anything away meaning the collection includes props and exclusive party invitations from rock stars and ex-Prime Ministers. It also includes dozens of school reports in which the future comedy star is described as a 'noisey' and a 'time waster' while having a 'flair for entertainment.' Morecambe received an OBE and TV BAFTA awards galore after forging one of the most successful comedy partnerships in British entertainment history with Ernie Wise.

Morecambe, who died aged 58 in 1984, 'never threw anything away' - leading to the discovery of a treasure trove of trinkets from throughout his life at his family home by Hansons Auctioneers.

The huge auction, which includes everything from his early school reports to party invitations from former Prime Minister Harold Wilson and rock legend Mick Jagger, amounts to over 800 lots.

Hansons' auction of The Eric Morecambe Collection, set to take place next month, is so large the venue of the sale had to be upgraded to a football stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millions tuned into annually to Eric Morecambe and his comedy partner Ernie Wise's annual Christmas show in the 1970s and 80s.

A huge horde of personal items including damning school reports belonging to comedy genius Eric Morecambe is set to fetch £250,000 at auction. Photo released December 29 2024. The legendary entertainer rarely threw anything away meaning the collection includes props and exclusive party invitations from rock stars and ex-Prime Ministers. It also includes dozens of school reports in which the future comedy star is described as a 'noisey' and a 'time waster' while having a 'flair for entertainment.' Morecambe received an OBE and TV BAFTA awards galore after forging one of the most successful comedy partnerships in British entertainment history with Ernie Wise.

However, despite the greatness his name went on to achieve, many of Morecambe's schoolteachers reprimanded him in reports as a noisy troublemaker.

The school reports were discovered by auctioneers at Hansons in Eric's study in the Morecambe family home, Brachefield, in Harpenden, Herts.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said they show that many of his schoolteachers had no inkling of his future comedic prowess whilst he wasted time in their lessons or sometimes didn't even show up at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric attended Lancaster Road Junior School and Euston Road Senior School in Morecambe - the seaside town from which he took his showbiz name - but didn't learn much at either by his own admission.

A huge horde of personal items including damning school reports belonging to comedy genius Eric Morecambe is set to fetch £250,000 at auction. Photo released December 29 2024. The legendary entertainer rarely threw anything away meaning the collection includes props and exclusive party invitations from rock stars and ex-Prime Ministers. It also includes dozens of school reports in which the future comedy star is described as a 'noisey' and a 'time waster' while having a 'flair for entertainment.' Morecambe received an OBE and TV BAFTA awards galore after forging one of the most successful comedy partnerships in British entertainment history with Ernie Wise.

The reports are expected to sell for as much as £600.

Other fascinating lots include Morecambe's famous ventriloquist dummy, Charlie - estimated to sell for as much as £3,000 - and a portrait of the late comedian by Richard Stone, which is expected to sell for as much as £8,000.

"Many people hang on to their school reports, so we shouldn't be surprised Eric kept his," Mr Hanson explained.

"He never threw anything away. That's one reason why The Eric Morecambe Collection is so remarkable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge horde of personal items including damning school reports belonging to comedy genius Eric Morecambe is set to fetch £250,000 at auction. Photo released December 29 2024. The legendary entertainer rarely threw anything away meaning the collection includes props and exclusive party invitations from rock stars and ex-Prime Ministers. It also includes dozens of school reports in which the future comedy star is described as a 'noisey' and a 'time waster' while having a 'flair for entertainment.' Morecambe received an OBE and TV BAFTA awards galore after forging one of the most successful comedy partnerships in British entertainment history with Ernie Wise.

"His study brimmed with fascinating papers and correspondence from the great and the good including royalty and comedy legends such as Ronnie Barker and Spike Milligan.

"We came across party invitations from former prime minister Harold Wilson and rock legend Mick Jagger - and Eric's school reports. You can't help but smile when you read them.

"He was rapped for poor and untidy written work, being fond of wasting time and not turning up for lessons.

"In fact, his 1936 report from Lancaster Road Council School in Morecambe, Lancashire, was so bad it was returned with a stern message from his mum Sadie Bartholomew."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe's mother had written in her message: "I am disgusted with this report and would be obliged if you would make him do more homework as I would see he did it here, S. Bartholomew."

His senior school report from 1940, when Eric was 14 and already treading the boards, reads: "A trier, but very untidy in written work.

A huge horde of personal items including damning school reports belonging to comedy genius Eric Morecambe is set to fetch £250,000 at auction. Photo released December 29 2024. The legendary entertainer rarely threw anything away meaning the collection includes props and exclusive party invitations from rock stars and ex-Prime Ministers. It also includes dozens of school reports in which the future comedy star is described as a 'noisey' and a 'time waster' while having a 'flair for entertainment.' Morecambe received an OBE and TV BAFTA awards galore after forging one of the most successful comedy partnerships in British entertainment history with Ernie Wise.

"Also fond of wasting time; Neatness could be better; Absent most of term. Appeared to be trying hard to improve."

However, glimmers of the future star did shine through, with some general remarks including comment on his 'flair for entertaining'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This boy was of cheerful disposition and willing to help in house matters," the report continues.

"At times too noisy, and unfortunately not a credit to his house in educational standard.

"Keen worker at school concerts, having a flair for entertaining in the modern song and dance style'.

Mr Hanson continued: "In his early teens, Eric was already carving out a stage career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The sale includes his 1939 Licence for the Employment of Children in Entertainment.

"But teachers were oblivious to the genius in their midst.

"When he was only nine, Eric's 1936 Lancaster Road Council School report placed him in 45th position out of 49 pupils.

"He had no marks for six subjects - recitation, grammar, geography, history, science and drawing.

"He gained 55 marks out of a possible 240. His top mark, 13 out of 20, was for reading followed by 10 out of 20 for mental arithmetic."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the young Morecambe's teachers' remarks stated that he was 'absent' for most of his exams'.

At the age of 12, his 1939 senior school report gave him 198 marks out of 350, and he was ranked in 10th position in a class of 38.

He had 18 marks out of 50 for maths, 47 out of 60 for English and 14 out of 20 for geography.

"The rankings are interesting," Mr Hanson commented.

"Not only were pupils placed in order of overall competence, they were ranked for each subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Imagine the outrage today. Back then you knew if you were the school dunce and your parents were sent a report to prove it.

"In 1939 Eric was second best in class for geography, fifth for English and ninth for maths.

"The teacher's remarks had a dash of positivity: 'With a little more care, Eric could be one of the best scholars.

"'If he concentrates on mathematics, drawing and general neatness he will have better results next term. I think he can do it'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He certainly could do it, especially when it came to creating comedy magic, performing on stage and in front of a TV camera.

"The noisy lad who didn't turn up for lessons brought sunshine to the world.

"Though school didn't appeal, he truly grafted to make it as an entertainer."

Another strange item in Hansons' auction is a partially-eaten lollipop from circa 1940, which was used as a stage prop by a 14-year-old Morecambe in a revue called 'Youth Takes a Bow' at the Nottingham Empire.

During the show he met fellow performer Ernest Wiseman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair became good friends and started their historic double act that would soon become a household name.

"You can't help but wonder what his old teachers thought as they watched Eric's star rise," Mr Hanson added.

"If anyone has ever been hurt by criticism in their formative years, let this give them hope.

"School and Eric were no match made in Heaven but he followed his heart and became a national treasure."

Hansons' sale of The Eric Morecambe Collection will take place at Burton Albion FC's Pirelli Stadium in Burton-on-Trent, Staffs., between January 10 and 11, 2025.