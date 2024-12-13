Comedian Ed Byrne coming to Lancaster Grand

One of the UK’s favourite TV household names once more extends his nationwide tour of British Comedy Guide’s Best Comedy Show 2023, and his most personal show to date, into 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the quote attributed to Mark Twain, humour is defined as Tragedy Plus Time.

Come and join Ed Byrne at Lancaster Grand as he tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his TV career now in its third decade, Ed has regularly appeared on the likes of QI, Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, The Pilgrimage, Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, The Graham Norton Show and Have I Got News For You, as well as hosting Live At The Apollo and Comic Relief Bake Off.

Comedian Ed Byrne is coming to Lancaster Grand in 2025. Picture by Roslyn Gaunt.

He was recently seen as a contestant on BBC One’s Celebrity Best Home Cook (where he made it to show 5 out of 8 – not bad!) and he has also won celebrity versions of both The Chase and Pointless.

Known for his passion for the outdoors (hill walking and mountaineering are major hobbies), Ed can be seen turning his presenting skills to factual broadcasting in BBC Two’s Volcano Live, World’s Most Dangerous Roads (where he spent two weeks driving through Siberia) and Into The Wild with Gordon Buchanan.

With legions of fans both in the UK and abroad, Ed remains the observational stand-up to see.

Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time comes to Lancaster Grand on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 7.30pm.

Visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/ed-byrne-tragedy-plus-time/ for tickets.