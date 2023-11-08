Fresh from a slew of brand new five-star reviews and critical acclaim, one of the UK’s favourite TV household names is heading to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7.30 pm.

From the quote attributed to Mark Twain, humour is defined as Tragedy Plus Time.

Come and join Ed Byrne as he tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs.

With his TV career now in its third decade, Ed has regularly appeared on the likes of QI, Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, The Pilgrimage, Dara and Ed’s Road to

Ed Byrne brings his tour to Lancaster in the new year. Picture by Roslyn Gaunt.

Mandalay, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, The Graham Norton Show and Have I Got News For You, as well as hosting Live At The Apollo and Comic Relief Bake Off.

He was recently seen as a contestant on BBC One’s Celebrity Best Home Cook (where he made it to show five out of eight) and he has also won celebrity versions of

both The Chase and Pointless.

Known for his passion for the outdoors (hill walking and mountaineering are major hobbies), Ed can be seen turning his presenting skills to factual broadcasting in BBC Two’s

Volcano Live, World’s Most Dangerous Roads (where he spent two weeks driving through Siberia) and Into The Wild with Gordon Buchanan.

With legions of fans both in the UK and abroad, Ed remains the observational stand-up to see.