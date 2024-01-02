Comedian Chris McCausland brings brand new tour to Lancaster in April
Chris has been performing stand-up now for two decades and is a regular face on British television.
He is an established favourite on such flagship comedy shows as Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The last Leg, and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.
He has appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, taking on the hosting duties in 2021, a year that also saw him make his highly acclaimed debut appearance on The Royal Variety Performance at
The Royal Albert hall.
Chris has also appeared on entertainment favourites such as Blankety Blank and The Jonathan Ross Show, along with celebrity editions of The Chase, Pointless, and Mastermind – where he won with his chosen specialist subject of Pearl Jam.
In 2023 Chris had his own travel series on Channel 4, Wonders of the World I Can’t See, and was also part of Channel 4’s hit new entertainment series, Scared of the Dark.
His last tour was a mammoth 140+ date sell-out, with his final show at the legendary Shepherd’s Bush Empire also being filmed for broadcast on Channel 4.
This new tour “Yonks!” promises to be even bigger!
Chris McCausland will be at Lancaster Grand Theatre on April 5 and 6.
For further information and tickets visit https://chrismccausland.com/ or for tickets from Lancaster Grand visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/