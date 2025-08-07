Comedian Bridget Christie bringing her Jacket Potato Pizza tour to Lancaster
Bridget said: “I am very much looking forward to eating motorway services food again and picking my favourite roundabouts. Last year Plymouth won.”
Jacket Potato Pizza is Bridget’s fourteenth live show.
Previous shows include Who Am I? A Bic For Her – which won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show at the 2013 Edinburgh Festival, a South Bank Sky Arts Award, and became the best-selling show at the Soho Theatre ever.
Her Brexit-themed show, Because You Demanded It, was The Guardian’s top comedy of 2016 and won her second Chortle Award for Best Show.
Bridget’s star-studded, critically acclaimed comedy drama series The Change (Channel 4) recently aired it’s second series.
For the first series, Bridget won Best TV Writer at The New Voice Awards and Best Actor at The Edinburgh TV Awards.
The series was also nominated in 2024 for both an RTS Comedy Writing Award and a BAFTA Award for her Performance in Comedy. Guardian proclaimed that “[this] super-cool menopause comedy is like nothing else on TV”.
In 2016, Bridget recorded her debut stand-up special – Stand Up For Her (Live from Hoxton Hall) – released direct to Netflix in 2017, making her the first British female stand-up on the streaming service.
Bridget Christie comes to Lancaster town hall on Saturday, February 7, 2026.
For tickets visit https://www.bridgetchristie.co.uk/ or https://lancastergrand.co.uk/