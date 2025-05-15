Comedian and star of Father Ted brings his tour to Lancaster

Comedy royalty Ardal O’Hanlon has announced extra dates for his new UK tour, Not Himself including Lancaster in 2026.

Taking the audience on a thought-provoking journey following an alarming experience at the supermarket, Ardal examines his identity as a man and a comedian, reflecting on everything from his own ethnic and religious background to the joys and follies of contemporary life.

Not Himself is a testament to the healing power of humour, touched with life enhancing observations and unexpected twists.

With no major trauma of his own to draw on for material, apart from the drag of getting older, this hilarious and touching show sees Ardal turn his gaze outwards at the joys and follies of contemporary life, with no current idiocy left unexamined.

Ardal O'Hanlon has added extra dates to his new UK tour and is coming to Lancaster in 2026. Picture by Matt Crockett.

Towel Animals? A.I.? Chair Yoga? Cauliflower as a main course? Yes. Yes. Yes. And Yes. Join Ardal as he navigates the ridiculousness of our times, reminding us all to find laughter amidst life's chaos.

Ardal O’Hanlon said: "The itch is back! I can't put it off any longer. The joy and excitement of live touring. The venting opportunities. Please do come along if you're free to my most personal show yet.”

Star of C4’s Father Ted and BBC’s Death in Paradise and guest in Derry Girls, Ardal O’Hanlon is one of the best-loved stand-up comedians in the world.

Ardal O’Hanlon comes to Lancaster Grand on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Tickets are available from https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/ardal-ohanlon-not-himself/ or telephone the box office on 01524 64695.

Tickets are also available from https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/