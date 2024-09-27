Come and plant bulbs at nature reserve on well-known walking route in Lancaster
An area of land between the A6 Scotforth Road and the railway bridge at Uggle Lane, Scotforth, has been turned into a place for nature with bird boxes and bug hotels to encourage
wildlife and a new bench for residents to sit and enjoy the space.
The city council have thousands of spring and summer bulbs - all native to the UK - to plant across the site.
Anyone is welcome - just bring gardening gloves and a trowel if you have them, and give a hand for as long as you would like to.
Location is just off Scotforth Road near Ray’s Drive in South Lancaster, LA1 4NT.
There are a number of different sessions from Tuesday October 1 2024 - Monday November 18 2024
Select a date by visiting https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/67502?