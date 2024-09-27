Come and plant bulbs at nature reserve on well-known walking route in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the recent revamp of Uggle Lane in Lancaster, the city council are hosting volunteer planting days to enable the community to get involved with the final stage of the redevelopment.

An area of land between the A6 Scotforth Road and the railway bridge at Uggle Lane, Scotforth, has been turned into a place for nature with bird boxes and bug hotels to encourage

wildlife and a new bench for residents to sit and enjoy the space.

The city council have thousands of spring and summer bulbs - all native to the UK - to plant across the site.

Come to A Place for Nature on Uggle Lane in Lancaster and plant native flower bulbs on various days.

Anyone is welcome - just bring gardening gloves and a trowel if you have them, and give a hand for as long as you would like to.

Location is just off Scotforth Road near Ray’s Drive in South Lancaster, LA1 4NT.

There are a number of different sessions from Tuesday October 1 2024 - Monday November 18 2024

Select a date by visiting https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/67502?