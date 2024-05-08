Come and make some noise at special children’s show in Lancaster this half term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poet and children’s entertainer Dommy B brings his new show Make Some Noise to the venue in Mill Lane, Halton on Saturday June 1.

Dommy B shares a surprising story about growing up, finding a brilliant (but naughty) imaginary friend, becoming ‘Junk the Punk’ and joining a great school band (Whizzkid and the Veggie Burgers).

There’ll be rhymes, jokes, and lots of opportunities to make some noise in a celebration of the power of sound and friendship.

Dommy B said: “I love performing for families because children make the best audiences!

“As well as loads of fun, I’m hoping to offer everyone a really good experience of poetry, so that they’ll see that it’s not boring, or something that you’ve got to be a grown-up to understand and enjoy.

“It’s something everyone can join in with, and most importantly, have a great time listening to!”

Dominic Berry is an award-winning poet. He was 2017 Glastonbury Festival Poet in Residence, winner of the 2020 and 2017 Saboteur ‘Best Spoken Word Artist’ award, and has toured across USA, Canada, India, New Zealand, Australia, South America and mainland Europe.

He has performed his poetry on BBC2 showcasing the best of 2017 Glastonbury Festival, BBC’s Greg and Celia’s Festivals Highlights (highlights of 2014’s Edinburgh Fringe) and Channel 4 News.

In his children’s poet persona, he introduced his pet ‘Dave the Dragon’ on CBeebies Rhyme Rocket.