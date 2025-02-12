Come along to litter pick and planting day in Morecambe.

Come and join a community litter pick and planting day in Morecambe on Saturday, February 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster City Council together with the People’s Jury on Climate Change and the Good Things Collective are revamping a well-loved space near the railway station in Morecambe.

The last litter pick was a huge success, but now that some of the scrubland has been trimmed and fences replaced, more litter has been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “We will also take the opportunity to plant bulbs at the site at Greenway (opposite Morrisons) to add colour to the area and make it a welcoming

space for everyone."

All litter picking and planting equipment will be provided on the day. Please wear weather appropriate clothing and footwear for the outdoors.

Come along to the litter pick and planting day meeting 10am on Saturday February 22 at the Greenway pedestrian and cyclist footpath, Hillmore Way, Morecambe.

Register at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/77451?