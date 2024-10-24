Colourful pictures take you back to the 1960s for Lancaster drama group’s classic musical

Lancaster Red Rose (Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society) will be performing the classic 1960s musical “Sweet Charity” at the city’s Grand Theatre in early November, and most of the cast will

be involved in forming the iconic image of Christ surrounded by his disciples, with several combining to form the table they’re gathered around.

The human tableau is created at the beginning of the song “The Rhythm of Life” when the show’s main character, Charity Valentine, is taken by a friend to an unusual church service run by a group

of hippie fanatics.

It was the idea of the show’s choreographer, Shannon Whittle, who is also playing the lead role.

She said “I wanted to give the audience the initial impression that this is a normal church environment, but then be surprised when they work out for themselves as the number progresses that the

Rhythm of Life Church is far from normal!”

But it was Shannon and the other members of Lancaster Red Rose who were surprised when they turned up to start their rehearsals at Stanley Road Baptist Church in Morecambe and found an

image of the same Da Vinci painting hanging on the wall!

The group has also been very visible in the local area to promote Sweet Charity.

The day of the official photoshoot for the show saw photographer Jessie Turton take the cast (all in costume) to four separate locations in Morecambe to give the feel of the various places the

audience will be taken during the performance, including Happy Mount Park and the Alhambra Theatre.

”Sweet Charity” is on at the Lancaster Grand from November 5-9.

For more information and tickets visit https://lancastergrand.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173654726

