Colourful pictures show sea of green for Lancaster hospice moonlight walk which raised over £60k

St John’s Hospice’s Moonlight Walk is a 16km night-time walk around Lancaster and Morecambe that encourages people to ‘do something wonderful in memory of someone they love’.

All wearing their event t-shirts, the sea of 650 green participants set off from St John’s Hospice just after the sun set at 10pm.

The walkers made their way to the historic Lancaster Castle, which was lit up in the Hospice’s signature green.

There, walkers could add their message to a ‘night sky’ banner that illustrated local landmarks from Garstang up to Grasmere, and across from Morecambe to Ingleton, to remember people who have been cared for and are still cared for by the St John’s Hospice ward and community teams in these areas.

As they arrived back at St John’s to receive their celebratory fizz and medal, supporters were greeted by a beautiful scene of star lanterns made by local children.

Samba Espirito took part in the St John’s Hospice Moonlight Walk, and said: “We had the absolute honour of playing our hearts out at the Moonlight Walk 2025 in support of St John’s Hospice - and what a truly unforgettable night it was!

"A huge thank you to all the incredible walkers, hospice staff, and volunteers who made the event so magical.

"The atmosphere was full of love, emotion, and solidarity the cheers, the dancing, The tears, the hugs, it all reminded us why we do what we do.

“We’re so proud to have been a small part of such a meaningful and inspiring evening.

“Here's to rhythm, community, and making noise for a cause that truly matters.”

Lily Knight, fundraiser at St John’s Hospice, said “Thank you again to everyone who makes the Moonlight Walk so special! Whether you walked, sponsored a walker or volunteered, you have all made this such a magical night!

"This is our biggest fundraising event of the year and it always shows how supportive this incredible community is.

"The money raised tonight will support so many patients in the Hospice and in patients’ homes, which is so rewarding. I hope everyone involved in the Moonlight Walk, from participants

to corporate sponsors know, the difference they have made to patients and families during one of the most difficult times anybody can face.”

So far, the Moonlight Walk has raised over £60,000 for hospice care across North Lancashire, the South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire, with lots of money still coming in.

Tickets for next year’s Moonlight Walk, to be held on Saturday June 13 2026, are available at https://stjohnshospicelancaster.enthuse.com/cf/moonlight-walk-2026