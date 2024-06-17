Colourful pictures show sea of green for Lancaster hospice moonlight walk

Gathering outside the hospice from 8pm, the crowd enjoyed food, music and activities, before a performance by Jennifers Dancers and a warm up led by CW Fitness.

All wearing their event t-shirts, the sea of green participants set off at 10pm, turning right in a reversal of the usual route, heading towards Lancaster to start the walk.

One of many new elements to the event was a visit to Lancaster Castle, lit up in the hospice’s signature green.

There, walkers could add a message to a star on a stunning graphic of the night sky that illustrated local landmarks from Garstang up to Grasmere, and across from Morecambe to Ingleton, to remember people who have been cared for and are still cared for by the St John’s Hospice ward and community teams in these areas.

Along Morecambe promenade, banners with photos of the loved ones of some of the walkers made for a beautiful ‘Memory Lane’.

As they arrived back at St John’s to receive their celebratory fizz and medal, supporters were greeted by a magical scene of star lanterns made by local children.

So far, the Moonlight Walk has raised over £70,000 for hospice care across North Lancashire, the South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire, with lots of money still coming in.

Tickets for next year’s Moonlight Walk, to be held on Saturday June 14 2025, are available at https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/shop/events/moonlight-walk-2025/