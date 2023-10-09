News you can trust since 1837
Colourful pictures as staff and pupils at Heysham school celebrate 70th anniversary with 1950s dress up day

A Heysham school has been dressing to impress to mark a very special anniversary.
By Debbie Butler
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:35 BST

Pupils and staff at Trumacar Nursery and Community Primary School stepped back in time on Friday (October 6) to celebrate their 70th anniversary by dressing up in 1950s fashion.

Every year group took part in the 1950s day which marked 70 years since the school opened in 1953.

The school also hosted an alumni reunion event on Friday night for anyone who had ever attended or worked there.

