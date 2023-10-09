Colourful pictures as staff and pupils at Heysham school celebrate 70th anniversary with 1950s dress up day

A Heysham school has been dressing to impress to mark a very special anniversary.

Pupils and staff at Trumacar Nursery and Community Primary School stepped back in time on Friday (October 6) to celebrate their 70th anniversary by dressing up in 1950s fashion.

Every year group took part in the 1950s day which marked 70 years since the school opened in 1953.

The school also hosted an alumni reunion event on Friday night for anyone who had ever attended or worked there.

In case you missed them: Looking back: more super Lancaster and Morecambe primary school pictures from 2009

1 . Trumacar Nursery and Community Primary School 70th anniversary - Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Trumacar Nursery and Community Primary School 70th anniversary - Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . Trumacar Nursery and Community Primary School 70th anniversary - Photo: Submit Photo Sales