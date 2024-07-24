Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe Pride 2024 will take place this Saturday, (July 27) bringing another vibrant celebration to the seaside town.

This year’s theme, ‘#Things Can Only Get Better’, showcases the unbreakable spirit of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The festivities will begin at 11am, with the parade setting off from the Battery.

The procession will continue down Morecambe Promenade and end in front of the Platform, where parade attendees are encouraged to enter, and the performances will begin.

Morecambe Pride march in 2023.

Event highlights: ● Parade: The parade will start at 11am from the Battery, featuring a diverse array of participants of all ages, dressed up brightly to show their Pride.

● Main stage performances: Following the parade, the main stage at the Platform will host a line-up of exciting acts, including Ashley Paul in partnership with the Luv Foundation, Smashby, and Ross Alexander’s Blitz Kidz. D:Ream, the band behind the iconic song Things Can Only Get Better, take to The Platform stage at 6.45pm in a separately ticketed headline gig.

● Stalls and attractions: Attendees can explore a variety of stalls from local businesses and services, food and drink vendors for refreshments, and a small fun fair to entertain families and children.

Morecambe Pride is a free event, but any donations are greatly appreciated to help support the ongoing efforts of Out in the Bay.

Donations can be made at various points throughout the event or online at https://pay.sumup.com/b2c/QNWR065A

OITB thanks Morecambe Town Council for their generous support of Morecambe Pride.