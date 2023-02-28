News you can trust since 1837
Coldplace tribute band tour comes to Morecambe in March

Coldplace, who have been hailed as the world-leading tribute to the iconic Coldplay, are bringing their show to Morecambe on Saturday March 18 as part of their mini tour of Lancashire.

By Michelle Blade
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

With having completed 921 shows in 31 countries around the world, and sharing the stage with some big names such as Sir Bob Geldof, Ringo Starr, McFly, Natalie Imbruglia and KT Tunstall, they are not ready to hang up their guitars just yet.

From starting off performing in small pubs, to theatres, festivals and arenas with thousands in the audience, Coldplace are one of the most successful tribute bands to date.

Coldplace’s 2023 Music of the Spheres theatre tour is set to be extra special as they celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Coldplace at York Barbican. Photo by Rod Wetton Photography.
Coldplace perform at The Platform in Morecambe on March 18.

To find out more about their 20th anniversary tour and to book tickets please visit www.coldplace.co.uk and https://uk.patronbase.com/_ThePlatform/Seats/NumSeats?prod_id=COPL&perf_id=1§ion_id=M&action=&seat_type_id=STAN for tickets at £22.

Coldplace. Photo Rod Wetton Photography.
Coldplace. Photo by Rod Wetton Photography.
Coldplace performing.
