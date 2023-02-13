Cold case detectives travel to Far East to meet family of Thai bride found at Settle beauty spot

Lamduan’s body was found by walkers at Sell Gill near Pen-y-ghent, above Horton in Ribblesdale in the Yorkshire Dales, on September 20 2004.

Her identity remained unknown until early 2019 when the force’s Major Investigation Team’s Cold Case Review Unit achieved a breakthrough using a combination of media coverage and DNA testing.

A BBC Online article about the case in the January of that year was brought to the attention of Lamduan’s parents in Udon Thani, north-east Thailand.

They came forward to police believing the woman could be their daughter who they had not seen since 2004.

DNA testing was carried out which confirmed the woman to be Lamduan who would now be aged 55.

It was established that she was married mother of three who was living in northern England at the time of her unexplained death.

This breakthrough was publicised by police on March 19 2019 which resulted in extensive national and international coverage about the case.

Lamduan Armitage. Picture from North Yorkshire Police.

However, there were delays for the investigation team to receive legal authority to go to Thailand.

They were further hampered by international travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning this part of the investigation has been put on hold for almost four years.

Adam Harland, manager of the Cold Case Review Unit, said: “Despite the difficulties we have faced to progress the investigation in recent years, we remain determined to seek answers for Lamduan’s family about the circumstances of her being found dead in a beautiful but remote part of the Yorkshire Dales in September 2004.

“It has been frustrating to have had to wait so long to be able to travel to Thailand. We are hoping to speak with all the members of her family, including her husband, to gather their evidence about her life and to offer what support we can with regards to their loss.

A reconstructed photo that is probably Lamduan Seekanya, who died near Horton-in-Ribblesdale in 2004. Photo: Yorkshire Police.

“The loss of any family member in circumstances of homicide is a terrible blow, bringing a misery and a sense of loss that so often lasts a lifetime.

“There is, in this case, the additional pain that for 14 years it was not even known that this had been Lamduan’s fate.

“We will also be consulting with all the family members about a request that Lamduan’s remains be returned to her family in Thailand in accordance with their Buddhist faith.

“This is not a straightforward process to achieve, but they will have our assistance and support in bringing a resolution to this particularly unhappy case.

“We thank the Thai authorities for their co-operation with the investigation, and for the support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies in Thailand and United Kingdom.”

Mr Harland said: “North Yorkshire Police is aware of the widespread interest in this investigation which strikes at the heart of issues surrounding violence against women and girls in the United Kingdom, in Thailand, and around the world.

“To ensure that the investigation and the path of fair justice are not compromised, we strongly urge the media and people using social media to avoid damaging speculation about this case.

“We are doing all we can to seek answers and secure justice for Lamduan’s loved ones.

“After almost 19 years, during which time the community of Horton in Ribblesdale have shown respect and care for Lamduan when she was only known as the ‘Lady of the Hills’, it would be a tragedy if we were prevented from achieving this outcome due to damaging reporting and online speculation.”

Making a report to assist the investigation

• Call the incident room on 01609 643147 (put +44 before the number if calling from outside the UK) – please leave a voicemail message including contact information if requested

• If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or go to the Crimestoppers website