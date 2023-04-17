Coffee chain Starbucks say customers won't have long to wait until their new drive-thru opens at Asda Lancaster
Starbucks have confirmed they will be operating a new drive-thru coffee shop which is now under construction at Asda Lancaster.
In January, the Lancaster Guardian reported that Lancaster City Council had given the go-ahead for a coffee shop and drive-thru which would require the removal of 61 existing car parking spaces from the total 450 at the store in Ovangle Road. At the time, details of which brand of coffee shop would take on the unit had not been revealed.
But today (April 17), Starbucks told the Lancaster Guardian: “We look forward to bringing the Starbucks Experience to customers in Lancaster in the near future and will be in touch once we have more specific plans to share.”
The shop will replace an existing area of car parking situated to the eastern corner of the car park area, where construction work has now got under way.
Several other Starbucks drive-thrus have opened next to Asda supermarkets across the UK.