Coffee and ice cream to go from new mobile cafe in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre
A popular gelato and coffee shop in Morecambe will be bringing their mobile trailer cafe to the Arndale Centre for people to buy refreshments.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Miogelato on Marine Road Central, Morecambe, said on Facebook: “Our mobile gelato trailer will be starting a two-week trial in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre, as of this coming Monday!
“We will have six of our award-winning gelato flavours available, along with a choice of hot drinks - pop in and see us, open from 10am Monday, October 2.”