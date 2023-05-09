All Hopes No Promises on Market Street in Lancaster is now open until late and is wanting singers, bands and DJs to perform in the bar.

They promise award winning burgers, craft beer, crazy mystery cocktails, retro gaming and chilled vibes.

On their Facebook page they said: “This week we got our new permanent sign.

“We opened several pop up bars including the Winter Wonderbar in Lancaster last year.

“We own two places in Preston @smashedpreston and @allhopesnopromisespr1 which we are combining together for Lancaster.

“We are now tackling our most expensive job…the kitchen.

“We would like to thank every single person who has supported us from day one we very much appreciate everything!”

The gaming basement at the new bar has neon graffiti and cool vibes.

Visit All Hopes No Promises Facebook page for updates.

