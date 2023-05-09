News you can trust since 1837
Cocktail bar with gaming basement and live music opens in Lancaster

The team behind a pop-up winter bar in Lancaster have now opened a cocktail bar with beers, burgers, a gaming basement and live music.

By Michelle Blade
Published 9th May 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:27 BST

All Hopes No Promises on Market Street in Lancaster is now open until late and is wanting singers, bands and DJs to perform in the bar.

They promise award winning burgers, craft beer, crazy mystery cocktails, retro gaming and chilled vibes.

On their Facebook page they said: “This week we got our new permanent sign.

A new cocktail bar has opened in Lancaster called All Hopes No Promises.A new cocktail bar has opened in Lancaster called All Hopes No Promises.
“We opened several pop up bars including the Winter Wonderbar in Lancaster last year.

“We own two places in Preston @smashedpreston and @allhopesnopromisespr1 which we are combining together for Lancaster.

“We are now tackling our most expensive job…the kitchen.

“We would like to thank every single person who has supported us from day one we very much appreciate everything!”

The gaming basement at the new bar has neon graffiti and cool vibes.The gaming basement at the new bar has neon graffiti and cool vibes.
The gaming basement at the new bar has neon graffiti and cool vibes.

Visit All Hopes No Promises Facebook page for updates.

The bar is at 50, Market Street, Lancaster.

