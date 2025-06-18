Club DJ, radio host and TV presenter Trevor Nelson coming to Lancaster’s Kanteena
Trevor Nelson MBE has recently made a much-publicised move to day-time Radio 2 with a daily listenership of over three million.
An award-winning DJ and champion for RnB music worldwide, Trevor Nelson is a household name across the UK.
As a radio broadcaster he currently spans two of the BBC’s most popular music networks.
For BBC Radio 2 Trevor Nelson's Rhythm Nationis live four nights a week, Monday to Thursday (10pm- midnight) and for BBC Radio 1Xtra Trevor Goes Old Skool airs every Sunday (11am-1pm.)
Trevor has won numerous honours including 4 MOBOS and an MBE for his work with the millennium volunteers.
In 2010 he was awarded with the special gold lifetime achievement award for his services to broadcasting, at the Sony Radio Academy Awards.
He was also nominated as a Hackney ambassador to coincide with the 2012 Olympics.
He has released 12 incredibly successful compilation albums over the last 20 years, the most recent being Trevor Nelson Soul Selection and Trevor Nelson Slow Jams.
Trevor Nelson joined MTV in 1998 to host their flagship R&B show The Lick, the show aired for 11 years on MTV base making it the longest running show on the channel.
In 1996, Trevor moved to BBC Radio 1 to present the first ever national R&B show The Rhythm Nation.
Trevor started his broadcasting career at then pirate station Kiss FM.
He went on to A&R artists such as D'Angelo and signed Lynden David Hall at Cooltempo / EMI records.
Trevor Nelson is coming to Kanteena in Lancaster on Saturday September 20.