Closure looming for Lancaster village's 'Best Kept Bowling Green in Lancashire'

Trust Inns Ltd has told Caton’s Station Hotel Bowling Club that they must vacate the green by the end of February as the pub requires an outdoor area.

“We are very disappointed that Trust Inns have taken this action,” said club secretary, Keith Hudson, a player at the green since 1980.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, the issue was discussed at a Caton Parish Council meeting which recommended that the club take specialist legal advice as it’s understood the bowling green is protected under the Lancaster District Local Plan.

An online petition has attracted almost 700 signatures.

A petition to save the green has also been launched, so far attracting almost 700 signatures.

The club currently has about 50 members including four teams as well as social members. It has also run children’s taster sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub owns the green which is leased to the club who maintain the green at their own expense and paid for two shelters. Trust Inns cover utility costs.

The club is one of Caton’s oldest organisations and the Neighbourhood Plan describes the green as “a distinctive and iconic presence to the whole community at the centre of Caton, and is important to the village identity and symbolic of a thriving community.”

Bowling has been a popular pastime at the Station Hotel in Caton for more than 100 years.

A Best Kept Bowling Green in Lancashire past winner, it is the envy of many North Lancashire & Fylde County Bowling Association clubs who play there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One petition signatory said: “The Station has always been one of my fave greens since I started playing in the 80s and I have some great friends up there. This green cannot be taken from them. It would be a disgrace and it can never come back.”

However, the club’s application to have the green listed as an asset of community value last year was rejected by Lancaster City Council.

Efforts have been made to find a potential alternative village location for the green but a move to the sports field could potentially cost between £150,000 and £160,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trust Inns is one of the UK’s longest established pub companies with more than 340 pubs.

The Station Hotel’s website says the pub is “passionate about supporting local causes and businesses, giving back to our local community and above all, being centric and inclusive to our local residents and surroundings.”

In a letter to the club, the company’s managing director, Mark Brown said he was extremely sorry to ask them to stop using the green.

“I had hoped that we would be able to find a way forward to assist the members re-locate to another club but we were unable to come to agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The bowling green is included in the pub lease and the club have been allowed to use the bowling green for a number of years by the grace and with the consent of Trust Inns and our tenant, without any formal agreement, payment of rental or reimbursement of the water and electricity consumption, and we have been happy to support the bowling club in this way.