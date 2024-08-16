Closed car park strife at Heysham nature reserve as repairs get underway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The closure of a car park at a popular nature reserve in Heysham is making it difficult for elderly and disabled people and families with prams, as well as dog walkers and members of the public, to access the oasis.

But the Lancashire Wildlife Trust who manage Heysham Nature Reserve have said the car park has had to be closed for work to be carried out to make it safe.

A member of the public said: “I wonder why members of the public are being denied access to the car park at Heysham Nature Reserve & Park and when the public will be allowed back on to the site?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This car park is used by many elderly and disabled people needing an accessible place to walk their dogs, and the nature reserve often displays signs encouraging those with tots and prams to come to nature activities.

The car park at Heysham Nature Reserve, just off Moneyclose Lane, is closed form work to make it safe for visitors. Picture from Google Street View.

"Currently none of these people can use the car park.

“In addition, because people are being forced to park up the road near Ocean Edge Caravan Park, the hazards on that road have increased significantly.

“I understand there has been some antisocial behaviour and/or overnight campers but this is a rarity, my family and many others having walked in this area for years.

"Regular users of the car park are very keen to have normal usage of the car park reinstated.”

A spokesman for the Lancashire Wildlife Trust which manages Heysham Nature Reserve said: “The car park at Heysham Nature Reserve has been closed while we carry out some work to make it safe for our visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot open the car park if there are safety problems as this would be dangerous.

“We are working with EDF to get the car park open as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience to our regular visitors.

"The reserve is still open so people are having to park nearby.

“As with many isolated sites there have been reports of some anti-social behaviour, so that will be something we will also look into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The safety of people who visit the site is of paramount importance and we have posted messages on social media to inform people that the car park is closed.”

Heysham Nature Reserve is an oasis for butterflies and birds just around the corner from bustling Heysham docks.

EDF have been approached for comment.