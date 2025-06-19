Climate-themed community music festival coming to Morecambe

More Music in Morecambe will host the Three Degrees Festival on Saturday July 5 from 12pm-5pm.

The vibrant free community festival features live music, art and creative workshops for all ages and abilities, all themed around climate change and the positive actions communities can take to make a difference.

The festival will transform More Music and the surrounding Alexandra Square area into a hub of climate-conscious creativity, featuring three distinct spaces:

The Live Music Festival Stage will be home to performances from Filthy Laugh, Rice, The Balkanics, Reem Anbar, plus More Music’s Bay Youth Voices, Vocal Night, Unique

Beatz, Stages and Sing It Out together with performances from Sandylands Primary School and West End Primary School.

Children from both schools will be performing songs written with More Music’s musicians, exploring their thoughts and feelings about climate change.

The Food and Storytelling Space will host Emily Hennessey’s storytelling of dragons and trolls, brave children and wicked witches, trickster spiders, cheeky monkeys and

plenty of fun and nonsense.

Food Futures will operate a Community Kitchen pop-up café serving ‘pay what you can’ dishes showcasing local, seasonal produce, and the first outing for the Landed Community Kitchen pilot project.

Morecambe’s JP bakery will be selling pastries and cakes, Lancaster and Morecambe Repair Café will be on hand to mend household items, while Tenderfoot Theatre will run their eco creation station with craft activities, costume making experiments and creative writing spaces.

Tenderfoot Theatre will also perform two environmentally themed one person spoken word performances.

Children under five will be able to have a go on the Walking Down The Street Gamelan and More Music will be running Instant Song Writing and a Bay Beat Drumalon.

Alexandra Square will buzz with interactive workshops and displays.

Natural England will invite visitors to explore what nature means to them through creative activities using natural materials like leaves, flowers, mud and cones, culminating in a large collage showing what nature means to the people of Morecambe.

Participants will also learn about Nature Connectedness and how it benefits health, wellbeing and the planet.

Morecambe Bay Partnership will offer nature scavenger hunts, interactive displays of bay discoveries from beach combing, macro photography using clip-on lenses, and their popular ‘plastic fishing’ game in a paddling pool.

Ancient Heart will bring portable rockpools featuring Morecambe’s fantastic sea creatures including anemones, periwinkle snails and crabs, teaching visitors about the best local places to see these creatures and other coastal curiosities.

Green Rose CIC will help visitors check the cost of household appliances, explore their model house to see if retrofit works for them, and discover ways to make homes greener and warmer through eco activities and games.

Friends of Lancaster Library will help create colourful and tactile fabric bookmarks using recycled fabrics to pair with favourite summer reads.

Ludus Dance will present ‘A Second Life’ a playful collaborative performance responding to the fast fashion industry and raising awareness about responsible material use, created by Ludus’ Youth Dance Company members and staff Sophie Barrow and Sara Marques.

There will also be performances from the Ministry of Mycelial Arts, the Marsh Harriers and poet Ned Longdon.

The festival represents a collaboration between More Music and numerous partner organisations including Food Futures, Lancaster University, Ludus Dance, Natural England, Green Rose CIC, Escape2Make, Lancaster & Morecambe College, Morecambe Bay Partnership, Friends of Lancaster Library, Lancaster and Morecambe Repair Café, Ancient Heart, and Tenderfoot Theatre.

Inside More Music, visitors can explore the ‘Ripple Effects’ photography exhibition featuring work by local schoolchildren curated by Lancaster University, Global Link, The Ernest Cook Trust and Ripple Effects International, alongside the ‘Here Forever’ photography exhibition featuring photos by More Music participants of special natural places they want to protect and share.

The Three Degrees Festival is supported by Energy Saving Trust Foundation and Francis Scott Trust, demonstrating the community-wide commitment to environmental action and creative expression.

Admission is free.