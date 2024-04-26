Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For over three decades, Jimmy Jemain has captured the essence of Cliff Richard, enchanting audiences worldwide with his remarkable tribute performances.

From winning hearts on Stars In Your Eyes to gracing the West End stage in Cliff – The Musical, Jimmy’s dedication to honouring the legendary Cliff Richard shines through in every note he sings.

Inspired by Cliff Richard as a performer, Jimmy has carved a niche for himself as one of the most acclaimed tribute artists in the industry.

His talent and passion have earned him prestigious invitations, including performances at Sir Cliff’s 50th-anniversary celebration in show business and his 70th birthday party.

Even Cliff’s own sister attests to Jimmy’s exceptional skill, declaring him the best alternative for fans who can’t see Cliff in person.

Jimmy’s performances transcend borders, captivating audiences across the globe, particularly in the Netherlands, where he boasts a dedicated fan base.

Whether performing solo in his Shadow of Cliff Show or with his dynamic band in the Wired for Sound Show, Jimmy delivers electrifying performances that leave audiences spellbound.

But it’s not just about the music for Jimmy – he genuinely loves what he does and cherishes every moment on stage.

Known for his engaging personality, Jimmy delights in connecting with his fans after each show, ensuring that every experience is unforgettable for all involved.

Jimmy Jemain comes to Lancaster Grand on Friday, May 17 at 7.30pm.