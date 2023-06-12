News you can trust since 1837
Cliff fall rescue near ancient Heysham church

A person had to be rescued after falling down a rocky cliff near St Peters Church in Heysham.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read

Morecambe RNLI volunteers were tasked to the person who had fallen from a height near the church at 3.33pm on Sunday June 11.

The inshore rescue hovercraft launched on service and attended the scene.

The casualty was found to have an injured knee.

A person had to be rescued after falling down a cliff near St Peter's Church in Heysham. Picture by Kevin Taylor.A person had to be rescued after falling down a cliff near St Peter's Church in Heysham. Picture by Kevin Taylor.
A person had to be rescued after falling down a cliff near St Peter's Church in Heysham. Picture by Kevin Taylor.
The location of the fallen casualty proved difficult for emergency services to evacuate the casualty to the awaiting North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

The inshore rescue lifeboat was also in attendance but was stood down en route to the scene.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service specialist rope team attended to extricate the casualty from the rocky cliff into the awaiting RNLI hovercraft.

After a short transfer in the hovercraft the casualty was handed over to NWAS for further assessment.

Martyn Browitt, Deputy Launching Authority said: “This was an excellent demonstration of multi-agency work. Thankfully, using all resources available, the casualty was able to be taken from the rocky cliff side into the hovercraft.

"This was a very hot day and would like to thank all team involved in the rescue. We would also like to wish the casualty a very speedy recovery.”

