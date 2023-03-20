News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
2 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
2 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
4 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
4 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Clean-up underway and Lancaster traffic chaos after major fuel leak from crashed vehicle

There is traffic chaos this morning (Monday) due to a major fuel leak after a crash in Lancaster.

By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:22 GMT

The crash involved a recycling truck and a tractor and fuel leaked from one of the vehicles onto the road near the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Revolution.

A clean-up operation is underway and police are still at the scene diverting traffic by Bay Vets at the Pointer roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Road and Penny Street Bridge was closed in both directions from the Pointer Roundabout and Thurnham Street in Lancaster.

Police closed the road near the Royal Lancaster Infirmary after a crash caused a major fuel leak. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
Police closed the road near the Royal Lancaster Infirmary after a crash caused a major fuel leak. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
Police closed the road near the Royal Lancaster Infirmary after a crash caused a major fuel leak. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
Most Popular

Bus company Stagecoach tweeted at around 8am on Monday: "Due to an accident on A6 by the RLI and Revolution we will not be able to serve the RLI stop going southbound for the time being."

Emergency services including firefighters were called out to the scene near the Royal Lancaster Infirmary at 6.16am this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters made the scene safe and were at the scene of the accident for one hour and 22 minutes.

Police at the Pointer Roundabout after a major fuel leak closed the road. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
Police at the Pointer Roundabout after a major fuel leak closed the road. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
Police at the Pointer Roundabout after a major fuel leak closed the road. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
Police closed the road near the Royal Lancaster Infirmary after a crash caused a major fuel leak. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
Police closed the road near the Royal Lancaster Infirmary after a crash caused a major fuel leak. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
Police closed the road near the Royal Lancaster Infirmary after a crash caused a major fuel leak. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
Police closed the road near the Pointer roundabout after a crash this morning resulted in a fuel leak. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
Police closed the road near the Pointer roundabout after a crash this morning resulted in a fuel leak. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
Police closed the road near the Pointer roundabout after a crash this morning resulted in a fuel leak. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
One of the vehicles involved in the crash outside the Royal Lancaster Infirmary this morning. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
One of the vehicles involved in the crash outside the Royal Lancaster Infirmary this morning. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
One of the vehicles involved in the crash outside the Royal Lancaster Infirmary this morning. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
The scene of the crash outside the Royal Lancaster Infirmary this morning. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
The scene of the crash outside the Royal Lancaster Infirmary this morning. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.
The scene of the crash outside the Royal Lancaster Infirmary this morning. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.