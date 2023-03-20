The crash involved a recycling truck and a tractor and fuel leaked from one of the vehicles onto the road near the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Revolution.

A clean-up operation is under way and police are still at the scene diverting traffic by Bay Vets at the Pointer roundabout.

South Road and Penny Street Bridge was closed in both directions from the Pointer Roundabout and Thurnham Street in Lancaster.

Police closed the road near the Royal Lancaster Infirmary after a crash caused a major fuel leak. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

Bus company Stagecoach tweeted at around 8am on Monday: "Due to an accident on A6 by the RLI and Revolution we will not be able to serve the RLI stop going southbound for the time being."

Emergency services including firefighters were called out to the scene near the Royal Lancaster Infirmary at 6.16am this morning.

Firefighters made the scene safe and were at the scene of the accident for one hour and 22 minutes.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash outside the Royal Lancaster Infirmary this morning. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.