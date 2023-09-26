News you can trust since 1837
Classic vehicles came to Morecambe for prestigious international vintage car rally

Morecambe hosted the Lancashire section of the International Distinguished Gentlemen's Drive at the weekend.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:53 BST

The charity event with pre-1980 cars, was raising money for research into prostrate cancer, suicide and men's mental health.

The drive met at 10.30am and left at noon on Sunday, September 24 from Morecambe Promenade Gardens.

Heading up the A6 it stopped at Levens Hall and then down the A6070 to go up Capernwray Road and drop down to Hornby on the way across to Bridge House Farm in Wray on the B6480 where there was also a display of vintage tractors.

The drive ended on the Mill Race historic area of Lancaster.

The annual event raises awareness of health issues and also makes reference to the history of the Morecambe, Lancaster and River Lune Valley area.

The start of the Distinguished Gentleman's Drive at Morecambe Promenade Gardens. Pictured is Anthony Padgett.

The start of the Distinguished Gentleman's Drive at Morecambe Promenade Gardens. Pictured is Anthony Padgett.

Ian Kellet at the start of the Distinguished Gentleman's Drive at Morecambe Promenade Gardens.

Ian Kellet at the start of the Distinguished Gentleman's Drive at Morecambe Promenade Gardens.

Cars at the start of the Distinguished Gentleman's Drive in Morecambe at the weekend.

Cars at the start of the Distinguished Gentleman's Drive in Morecambe at the weekend.

People look at the classic cars at the start of the Distinguished Gentleman's Drive in Morecambe at the weekend.

People look at the classic cars at the start of the Distinguished Gentleman's Drive in Morecambe at the weekend.

