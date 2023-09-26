Classic vehicles came to Morecambe for prestigious international vintage car rally
The charity event with pre-1980 cars, was raising money for research into prostrate cancer, suicide and men's mental health.
The drive met at 10.30am and left at noon on Sunday, September 24 from Morecambe Promenade Gardens.
Heading up the A6 it stopped at Levens Hall and then down the A6070 to go up Capernwray Road and drop down to Hornby on the way across to Bridge House Farm in Wray on the B6480 where there was also a display of vintage tractors.
The drive ended on the Mill Race historic area of Lancaster.
The annual event raises awareness of health issues and also makes reference to the history of the Morecambe, Lancaster and River Lune Valley area.