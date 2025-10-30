Classic tale brought to life for Christmas at Morecambe Winter Gardens

This festive season the renowned LHK Productions will whisk you over the rainbow in their wizardly wicked Christmas Pantomime, The Wizard of Oz.

Embark on an exciting and fun filled adventure from Munchkin Land to Emerald City and join Dorothy, Toto and new friends Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion as they journey along the Yellow Brick Road to meet the wonderful Wizard of Oz. This classic tale will be magically reimagined on the stage and brought to life in the beautiful Grade II listed Morecambe Winter Gardens. "We are so excited to be creating and producing this Pantomime for the first time at this beautiful venue. The show will be full of fun, fantasy and festiveness that will be loved by all the family!" said Lee Kelly, LHK’s creative director. Christmas will feel extra magical this year with a trip to watch this sensational panto production based on L Frank Baum’s much loved fairytale. Wizard Of Oz will run from December 6-21.