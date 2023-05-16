Classic story The Singing Mermaid comes to Lancaster
A delightful stage version of one of Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’ most popular books for children is due to arrive at the Dukes from May 30-31.
The Singing Mermaid tells the tale of the mermaid with a wonderful voice, who is tempted away to join the circus, only to find herself trapped, miserable and alone, and missing her friends from the seashore.
Helped by her friend, Annie the Acrobat, she escapes the wicked Ringmaster and finally makes her way home.The Singing Mermaid is presented by three talented actor/singer/puppeteers.
The puppets were made by Lyndie Wright, one of the co-founders of Little Angel Theatre and one of Britain’s best regarded puppet-makers.
Music and songs were specially written by Barb Jungr, a singer, composer and lyricist who has also written for the stage.
Tickets can be booked via the Dukes website: https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/the-singing-mermaid or by contacting the Box Office at 01524 598500.