The Singing Mermaid tells the tale of the mermaid with a wonderful voice, who is tempted away to join the circus, only to find herself trapped, miserable and alone, and missing her friends from the seashore.

Helped by her friend, Annie the Acrobat, she escapes the wicked Ringmaster and finally makes her way home.The Singing Mermaid is presented by three talented actor/singer/puppeteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The puppets were made by Lyndie Wright, one of the co-founders of Little Angel Theatre and one of Britain’s best regarded puppet-makers.

The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.

Music and songs were specially written by Barb Jungr, a singer, composer and lyricist who has also written for the stage.

Tickets can be booked via the Dukes website: https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/the-singing-mermaid or by contacting the Box Office at 01524 598500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.

The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.