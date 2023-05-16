News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Classic story The Singing Mermaid comes to Lancaster

A delightful stage version of one of Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’ most popular books for children is due to arrive at the Dukes from May 30-31.

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th May 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read

The Singing Mermaid tells the tale of the mermaid with a wonderful voice, who is tempted away to join the circus, only to find herself trapped, miserable and alone, and missing her friends from the seashore.

Helped by her friend, Annie the Acrobat, she escapes the wicked Ringmaster and finally makes her way home.The Singing Mermaid is presented by three talented actor/singer/puppeteers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The puppets were made by Lyndie Wright, one of the co-founders of Little Angel Theatre and one of Britain’s best regarded puppet-makers.

The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.
The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.
Most Popular

Music and songs were specially written by Barb Jungr, a singer, composer and lyricist who has also written for the stage.

Tickets can be booked via the Dukes website: https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/the-singing-mermaid or by contacting the Box Office at 01524 598500.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.
The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.
The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.
The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.
The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.
The Singing Mermaid is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster at the end of the month.
Related topics:LancasterTickets