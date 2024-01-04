Classic ghost story comes to The Dukes in Lancaster
You are invited to the edge of your seat, on a journey to the darkest corners of the night when Box Tale Soup presents Casting the Runes.
Edward Dunning, academic expert in the occult, has recently rejected a paper by a man named Karswell.
Things take a dark turn for Dunning when he is passed a mysterious strip of paper covered in runic lettering.
With the help of a new acquaintance, Dunning must uncover the secret of the runes before the dark presence at his heels finally catches up with him…
Box Tale Soup’s adaptation of M.R. James’ classic supernatural thriller features just two performers, unique puppets and a haunting soundtrack of original music.
With an innovative design and shifting set, this is a chilling and entertaining hour of theatre.
Tickets are £13 available from https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/casting-the-runes