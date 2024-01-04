News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Classic ghost story comes to The Dukes in Lancaster

A chilling new adaptation of M.R. James' classic ghost stories comes to The Dukes in Lancaster on February 9 at 7.30pm.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Jan 2024, 16:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

You are invited to the edge of your seat, on a journey to the darkest corners of the night when Box Tale Soup presents Casting the Runes.

Edward Dunning, academic expert in the occult, has recently rejected a paper by a man named Karswell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Things take a dark turn for Dunning when he is passed a mysterious strip of paper covered in runic lettering.

Most Popular
Classic ghost story Casting the Runes comes to The Dukes in Lancaster in February.Classic ghost story Casting the Runes comes to The Dukes in Lancaster in February.
Classic ghost story Casting the Runes comes to The Dukes in Lancaster in February.

With the help of a new acquaintance, Dunning must uncover the secret of the runes before the dark presence at his heels finally catches up with him…

Box Tale Soup’s adaptation of M.R. James’ classic supernatural thriller features just two performers, unique puppets and a haunting soundtrack of original music.

With an innovative design and shifting set, this is a chilling and entertaining hour of theatre.

Tickets are £13 available from https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/casting-the-runes

Related topics:LancasterTickets