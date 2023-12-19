Classic Dickens tale becomes The Dukes biggest ever Christmas show on record in Lancaster

A whopping 13,000 people have booked and visited Lancaster’s The Dukes this December as the classic Dickens tale “A Christmas Carol” becomes their biggest ever Christmas show on record.

Tickets for this Christmas classic are selling fast, with many shows sold out or with limited availability and with lots of positive reviews, it’s a show that shouldn’t be missed.The show has received great reviews from audiences, reviewers and influencers with the Mini Travellers stating that: "From the enchanting but simple set design to the powerful performances, every aspect of the production was truly mesmerising. The talented cast and crew brought Charles Dickens’ timeless tale to life in a way that was both heartwarming and thought-provoking."

Whilst Christmas cheer and goodwill thrive across Victorian England, grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge goes to bed on Christmas Eve with no compassion or love in his heart.

However, that night he is visited by the spirit of his old business partner Jacob Marley and is taken on a mystical journey through Yuletide's past, present and future – will he be able to see the error of his ways before it’s too late?”

The pudding song in A Christmas Carol at The Dukes in Lancaster.

Jay Walton, head of marketing at The Dukes said: “It’s a fantastically heart-warming show, with lots of moments of laughter, fun and Christmas cheer whilst also delivering a meaningful moral story.

"The team has done an amazing job and I encourage everyone to see it!”

This musical adaptation runs until December 31.