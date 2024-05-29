Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster Bid are gearing up to launch the inaugural Lancaster Day on June 12.

“It’s amazing sometimes how ideas can be developed,” said Tony Johnson, Lancaster BID Manager.

“Last year we were talking to the City Museums Manager Carolyn Dalton about how quiet Lancashire Day seems to be and yet over the Pennines in Yorkshire on August 1 every year, Yorkshire folk celebrate the day in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Carolyn and I decided we should try and do our very own Lancaster Day. We felt that it would be a great idea to lead with the fantastic heritage offering the city has and Carolyn went off to research a day in history that was important in Lancaster’s history.

Lancaster Priory will be taking part in Lancaster Day.

"Carolyn came back almost straight away and said that June 12 would be a good day because back in 1193 that was when the official Charter was signed, and so started the planning for Lancaster Day.”

As the day approaches, a packed schedule of events has been revealed.

*Lancaster Priory will be flying the Lancaster Flag all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Historia Normannis re-enactment society will be attending – there will be a well armoured squire, a period freeman, a prioress and noblewoman who will be wandering the streets of Lancaster all through the day.

*Town Criers will be reading Lancaster’s special cry for the day.

*At the city museum, the 1193 Charter will be on display accompanied by staff from Lancashire Archives who will be able to explain more about the charter and what documents from Lancaster the archives hold.

*The Judges’ Lodgings, the city’s oldest town house, will be bringing the stories of Lancaster to life for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*At the police museum at the castle, you can learn about some of Lancaster’s pivotal moments across Lancashire Constabulary’s history.

*At Lancaster Priory, learn about the font on which medieval warriors sharpened their swords and the gravestone for a crusader’s heart.

*All day there will be free walks, talks and tours across many of the city’s heritage organisations.

"The day will close with the priory bell ringers ringing a Quarter Peal from 7.30-8.30pm.