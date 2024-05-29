City gets set to celebrate its first ever Lancaster Day
“It’s amazing sometimes how ideas can be developed,” said Tony Johnson, Lancaster BID Manager.
“Last year we were talking to the City Museums Manager Carolyn Dalton about how quiet Lancashire Day seems to be and yet over the Pennines in Yorkshire on August 1 every year, Yorkshire folk celebrate the day in style.
"Carolyn and I decided we should try and do our very own Lancaster Day. We felt that it would be a great idea to lead with the fantastic heritage offering the city has and Carolyn went off to research a day in history that was important in Lancaster’s history.
"Carolyn came back almost straight away and said that June 12 would be a good day because back in 1193 that was when the official Charter was signed, and so started the planning for Lancaster Day.”
As the day approaches, a packed schedule of events has been revealed.
*Lancaster Priory will be flying the Lancaster Flag all day.
*Historia Normannis re-enactment society will be attending – there will be a well armoured squire, a period freeman, a prioress and noblewoman who will be wandering the streets of Lancaster all through the day.
*Town Criers will be reading Lancaster’s special cry for the day.
*At the city museum, the 1193 Charter will be on display accompanied by staff from Lancashire Archives who will be able to explain more about the charter and what documents from Lancaster the archives hold.
*The Judges’ Lodgings, the city’s oldest town house, will be bringing the stories of Lancaster to life for everyone.
*At the police museum at the castle, you can learn about some of Lancaster’s pivotal moments across Lancashire Constabulary’s history.
*At Lancaster Priory, learn about the font on which medieval warriors sharpened their swords and the gravestone for a crusader’s heart.
*All day there will be free walks, talks and tours across many of the city’s heritage organisations.
"The day will close with the priory bell ringers ringing a Quarter Peal from 7.30-8.30pm.
For a timetable of events and more information visit Lancasterbid.org. Lancaster Day is sponsored by Westmorland Homecare.