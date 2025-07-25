City council visits 12 tanning salons across Lancaster district after concerns raised about underage sunbed use

By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Jul 2025, 10:42 BST
One study found the average skin cancer risk from sunbeds can be more than double that of spending the same length of time in the Mediterranean midday summer sun.placeholder image
Lancaster City Council visited 12 sunbed shops across the district following reports about concerns of underage sunbed use.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “The use of sunbeds is becoming increasingly popular - especially amongst younger people - with a recent survey finding 43% of 18 to 25-year-olds are using them.

“If you are a sunbed user, you need to make sure you are using them safely (such as using correct goggles to protect your eyes) and if you’re under 18, it’s illegal to use one.

“Following reports to us about concerns of underage sunbed use, we recently visited 12 sunbed shops across the district and offered advice to them and shared information about their legal responsibilities.

“Most businesses were open to guidance and committed to doing the right thing, which is great, but we want to remind residents about the importance of safe use and that it is against the law for under 18s to use them.”

For more information on sunbed use, please visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/environmental-health/sunbed-regulations

To report a concern, please visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/environmental-health/environmental-health-service-request

