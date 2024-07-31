City council exploring options for historic Lancaster house to be brought back into use
Lancaster City Council has confirmed that several approaches have been made and options are currently being explored.
Councillor Tim Hamilton-Cox, cabinet member with responsibility for property, said: “Whilst it is hoped that this Grade II listed building becomes occupied at the earliest opportunity, it is
important that we ensure that its future use will be of mutual benefit to the council, any future occupier and the local community.”
Built in 1836 for Jonathan Dunn, who was twice mayor of Lancaster, Ryelands House was improved and extended after being bought by James Williamson, later Lord Ashton, who
made it his city base.
In recent years, it was used by the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust (UHMBT) which withdrew its clinical services last September as the building no longer met
health and safety and infection prevention requirements.
Since it was boarded up by owners Lancaster City Council, Ryelands House has been described as becoming ‘the biggest challenge yet’ to the local authority.
It also featured in a recent Lancaster Guardian ‘grot spots’ poll, yet is a focal point of Ryelands Park which recently retained its Green Flag status.
Skerton Ward councillors, Martin Gawith and Robert Redfern, have said that the city council has an obligation to protect local heritage and ensure that Ryelands House becomes an
asset for the city.
They have suggested a modern entrepreneur could follow in Lord Ashton’s footsteps and use Ryelands House as a prestigious office location with community facilities nearby.
The city council have not revealed details of any approaches made but said Ryelands House ‘will remain secured until its future use has been decided upon.’
